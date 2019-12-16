Crunch Fitness Launches New Rewards Program for Apple Watch

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announces a new initiative that relies on the power of Apple Watch to help members stay healthy. Through the use of Apple Watch, the custom-built CrunchTime Active Rewards app will provide new members with weekly fitness goals and reward them for taking these actions to improve their well-being.

Initially available at their New York-area Crunch Signature locations, new members purchasing an All Crunch membership are eligible to participate in this 24-month program. CrunchTime Active Rewards participants can earn up to $3.00 in weekly credits to membership dues, for potential savings of over $300 over 24 months, by meeting personalized fitness goals.

At Crunch, the mission is to make fitness fun, to empower members to reach their goals while doing so in a no judgments environment. Whether you're coming to the club to take a class, working out with a trainer, or taking your dog for a walk, CrunchTime Active Rewards with Apple Watch motivates you to be active in and out of the gym.

The CrunchTime Active Rewards app builds off a program developed by Vitality Group, a global health and wellness company committed to making people healthier. The Vitality model has demonstrated that incentives linked to Apple Watch are associated with increased, sustained activity. A recent study from RAND Corporation found an average 34% increase in activity levels among 400K participants who used this rewards model, compared to those without these incentives - leading to an additional 4.8 days of activity per month. In working with Vitality, Crunch is able to leverage both the power of Apple Watch and the knowledge and insights Vitality has gained in incentivizing positive lifestyle habits.

Crunch is passionate about making people healthier. In conjunction with Apple Watch, CrunchTime Active Rewards is designed to help people improve their health by creating tailored and personalized fitness goals for Crunch members. It is an engaging data-driven approach that makes it easy and fun for individuals to make healthy choices and track their progress against weekly goals.

"Apple Watch has delivered the best technology for people to monitor their fitness progress and well-being and therefore is the right device to help us elevate our members' workout experience. Together, Apple Watch and the CrunchTime Active Rewards app gives our members a fun and engaging way to achieve their goals," said Chad Waetzig, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Branding at Crunch. "And if members meet all the challenges it's almost like the Apple Watch pays for itself."

The CrunchTime App is available in the Apple App Store and more information can be found at www.crunch.com/crunchtime.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 325 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and will soon be open in Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

About Vitality Group

Guided by a core purpose of making people healthier, Vitality is the leader in improving health to unlock outcomes that matter. By blending technology, data, incentives, and behavioral science, we inspire healthy changes in individuals and organizations. Vitality brings a global perspective through successful partnerships with the smartest insurers and most forward-thinking employers around the world. More than 16 million people in 23 markets engage in the Vitality program.

