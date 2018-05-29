Crunch Fitness Launches Strengthened By Heroes Campaign

The campaign kicked off with a 2-minute video honoring and celebrating some of Crunch's own veteran employees and families. The video can be seen at https://info.crunch.com/crunchheroes . The campaign will run throughout the summer and carry through to Veteran's Day on November 11th. The multi-faceted campaign includes special discounts for veterans and first responders at participating gyms, unique military service-themed bootcamp workouts to raise awareness and job fairs for veterans and first responders held at select Crunch locations.

In addition, Crunch is working with DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to support their Victories for Veterans program. The program asks supporters to set a one-month fundraising and exercise mileage goal, with charitable contributions dedicated to help U.S. veterans conquer their challenges. Crunch has a national team page on victoriesforveterans.com/crunch where members and employees can join, set goals, and contribute to fundraising efforts for DAV. By completing a Crunch Victories for Veterans challenge, participants will help DAV get one step closer to creating the next victory for a veteran.

"We are excited to honor and highlight our veterans and first responders with this new campaign," says Keith Worts, CEO of Crunch. "This campaign recognizes the important contributions these individuals have made to our society, to Crunch's workforce, and as members of our gyms. Importantly, by showing our support of veterans, first responders and their families, and we hope it will educate and inspire others in support of first responders, our veterans and our military."

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming, Crunch is headquartered in New York City, serves over 1,200,000 members, and has over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-fitness-launches-strengthened-by-heroes-campaign-300654508.html

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

