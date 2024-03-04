Crunch Fitness Norwood Celebrates 10 Years of Serving The Bronx

NEW YORK, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Norwood, a community and a gym for all located at 3170 Webster Avenue in the Bronx, is hosting its 10th anniversary party Monday, March 18 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.!

Festivities include plenty of free, fun workouts for those who wish to do so, as well as food, drink, live DJ, raffles, and face painting.

"I am so thrilled to celebrate 10 amazing years of bringing our company's Core Values, including our 'no judgments, no limits' philosophy and 'members-first' mindset, to the Crunch Norwood community," says Assaf Gal, CEO of AD Fitness. "We believe health and wellness should be accessible and fun for everyone, and our goal is to provide a welcoming and inclusive space where our communities can feel the 'funergy' on a daily basis."

Crunch is the home of the CrunchONE Kickoff, which offers guests and members a roadmap to success on their fitness journeys. Kickoffs include an in-depth review of fitness goals with a certified coach and a printed report of everything discussed, so participants leave with their own unique fitness roadmap.

Also available are Crunch's innovative classes, including dance, yoga, Pilates, and more including the HIITZone™ - a Crunch exclusive that features heart-pumping, team-based workouts on state-of-the-art training grounds.

Classes are held at various times of morning, afternoon and evening seven days a week to accommodate all schedules. To find out more about Crunch Norwood, visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/norwood.

https://www.instagram.com/crunchnorwood

https://www.facebook.com/CrunchNorwood

SOURCE AD Fitness