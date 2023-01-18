Crunch Fitness Rises in Entrepreneur's Annual Franchise 500® Ranking

Crunch included in Top 10% of franchises in the U.S. in Entrepreneur's official 2023 ranking

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness demonstrates continued growth in Entrepreneur's 44th Annual Franchise 500® ranking, maintaining its spot in the top 10 percent for the second year in a row. Climbing the ranks from #43 to #39, Crunch exhibits how franchisees have successfully adapted and evolved to meet the unique circumstances and opportunities that have shaped the industry over the last three years.

Crunch has experienced dynamic growth in the high-value, low-price fitness industry, increasing membership by 60% from the onset of the pandemic until now, including opening more than 100 new clubs and selling more than 300 new franchise rights.

"Entrepreneur's 2023 franchise ranking speaks to Crunch's unwavering growth and the strength of our franchise network," said Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchising. "I'm grateful for the support of all of our members, and am proud of our dedicated franchise owners and their team members for their determination and resiliency that has led Crunch to be a leading franchise."

As founders of the "No Judgments" philosophy, Crunch embraces a culture of positivity, encouragement and inclusivity, all while being a place for fun, fitness and entertainment. Crunch is renowned for its spacious, modern clubs and for leading proprietary group fitness programming including more than 80 innovative classes with 12 new boxing and high-intensity internal training (HIIT) classes launching this year. Members looking for additional guidance, motivation or recovery can utilize the HIITZone™, a unique high-intensity interval group training program, work with top-notch personal trainers and spend time in the Relax and Recover areas.

Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500® offers a comprehensive overview of the state of the franchise world as it emerges from the most challenging days of the pandemic into uncertain economic conditions. The company's 43-year-old ranking formula includes research and assessment from the editorial team on franchise costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch