Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Corpus Christi, Texas

Membership Pre-Sale Begins Fall 2023, New $8MM Fitness Club

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Corpus Christi, a new $8M, 50,000-square foot, 24/7 hour gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Corpus Christi is located in a newly renovated and modern space at the corner of S Staples St and Timbergate at 6643 S Staples, previously occupied by Gold's Gym.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, hot yoga, boxing classes, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

Crunch Corpus Christi is owned by the Undefeated Tribe and will be the second Crunch Fitness location in Corpus Christi. "We are so excited to bring a second location to Corpus Christi and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Corpus Christi residents."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

Crunch Fitness will offer an exclusive limited time promotion for founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and receive their first month free and a complimentary one-hour personal training session, gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. You can enter to win a free one year all access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations

Crunch Fitness is inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch