Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Dearborn, Michigan

Situated at 5601 Mercury Drive on the corner of Ford Road and Mercury Drive, between the Southfield Freeway and Greenfield Road, Crunch's new gym occupies a former Borders Books & Music space. The location features ample parking as well as top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor 120 feet of turf, spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning, HydroMassage® beds and full-service locker rooms with showers and saunas. Each new member will receive a kickoff session with one of the gym's nationally certified personal trainers.

"Our mission is to help as many people as possible reach their fitness goals, while providing the best possible customer service," said co-owners Adam Hourani and James Wiese, both Metro Detroit residents. "Crunch is the perfect brand to help us achieve this as it provides something for everyone at a very affordable price. We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch to Dearborn."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more.

Members looking for additional guidance or motivation at the gym can utilize the HittZONE, an exclusive and proprietary high intensity interval training program that gives members the opportunity for a great workout in a group format.

For memberships or more information, please visit: www.CrunchDearborn.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-announces-its-newest-location-in-dearborn-michigan-300647899.html

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

