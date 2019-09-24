Crunch Franchise Announces its Newest Location in East Lansing, Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the September 25, 2019 opening of a 30,000-square foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in the heart of East Lansing, Michigan. The modern, expansive club will be located at 2655 E. Grand River Ave., a half-mile east of the Michigan State University campus, in a retail plaza with ample parking. Nearby business include the Foods for Living grocery store, Summit Sports East Lansing, and Denny's.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch East Lansing will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a 2,700 square-foot dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Crunch East Lansing is owned and operated by Adam Hourani and James Wiese, who jointly own and operate five Crunch locations in the Metro-Detroit area. Hourani attended Michigan State University, where he played varsity tennis for four years.

"After growing up in Lansing and graduating from MSU, I understand there's a need for what Crunch offers among East Lansing residents and students," said Hourani. "I am beyond excited to be giving back to the community that has given me so much. We can't wait to help as many people as possible reach their fitness goals and ultimately change their lives for the better."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

For more information, please visit www.cruncheastlansing.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

