Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Farmington Hills, Michigan

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Farmington Hills will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with 120 square-feet of indoor turf, spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, a sauna in each locker room, and more. Each new member receives a kickoff session with one of the club's nationally certified personal trainers.

"Our mission is to help as many people as possible reach their fitness goals while providing the best possible customer experience," said co-owners Adam Hourani and James Wiese. "Crunch is the perfect brand to help us achieve this as it provides something for everyone at a very affordable price. We're thrilled to be bringing Crunch to Farmington Hills because we believe the community deserves a low-cost gym that provides all the great amenities that we have to offer."

Crunch Farmington Hills is the third Crunch location for Hourani and Wiese, both Metro Detroit residents.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box and Yoga Body Sculpt. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HittZONE, an exclusive and proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

