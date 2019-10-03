Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Gainesville, Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness has announced the January 2020 opening of a $6 million, 42,000 square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Gainesville, Florida. The 24-hour club will be located at 2002 SW 34th Street, near Archer Road.

Starting December 5, prospective members can visit CrunchGainesville.com to reserve memberships at rates that begin at $9.95 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will receive free membership enrollment, a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Gainesville will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, dedicated group fitness and Ride cycling studios, HIIT classes, tanning beds and sunless spray options, and more.

Crunch Gainesville is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who operate Crunch locations throughout the U.S.

"Having gone to UF many years ago, I am extremely excited to bring Crunch to Gainesville, which hasn't had the higher value, low price, full-service fitness center it deserves," said Hibbard. "We waited patiently to secure the best location for Gainesville residents, and we are so glad to have found it. Crunch is for everyone, no matter their fitness goals, and with memberships starting at just $9.95 a month, there are options to meet everyone's budget."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

To learn more, please visit CrunchGainesville.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

