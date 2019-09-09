Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the January 2019 opening of a $2 million, 24,000 square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Lakeland, Florida. The expansive new club will be located at 5218 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813.

Starting immediately, prospective members are able to reserve "founder" rates that begin at $9.95 per month at www.CrunchLakeland.com. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt and other items, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Lakeland will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a 2,700 square-foot dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds and sunless spray options, and more.

Crunch Lakeland is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale and Jeff Dotson. As an ownership team, they have a combined 100+ years of industry experience and have opened more than 100 gym locations.

"We are delighted to bring the amazing Crunch experience to Lakeland, where I first launched Lifestyle Family Fitness in 1982, which grew to 55 locations before it was sold," said Dyer. "I can't wait for the community to see all we have to offer for such a low price. At Crunch our members get access to a $2 million gym with $1 million in equipment for memberships starting at $9.95 month."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

