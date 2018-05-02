Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Situated in a shopping strip with free and ample parking, the new Crunch location will be a short drive from New Mexico State University, the Mesilla Valley Mall and Meerscheidt Recreational Center.

The club will feature state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor turf, Crunch's The Ride cycling classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds and full-service locker rooms with showers.

"We are excited to join the Las Cruces community and provide them with a facility that will exceed their expectations and contribute to a healthier lifestyle," said owners Curtis and David Harman.

An opening celebration will take place at the gym on Saturday, May 5th from 10:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M. The party will feature food, music (including a DJ and live band), two beer gardens, vendors, one-day-only membership deals, and a variety of giveaways.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a full roster of 50+ classes per week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in their group fitness studio.

Members looking for additional guidance or motivation at the gym can utilize the HIITZone, an exclusive and proprietary high intensity interval training program that gives members the opportunity for a great workout in a group format. Additionally, members can choose to work with Crunch personal trainers, who are all nationally certified fitness professionals dedicated to their clients' fitness goals.

Curtis and David Harman own and operate nearly 40 Crunch facilities, and this will be their first in the state of New Mexico. They will also be opening Crunch locations soon in Albuquerque, N.M.; Corona, Calif; La Mirada, Calif; and Park Center, Idaho.

Memberships are now available for purchase online or at the gym in Las Cruces. For more information, visit CrunchLasCruces.com or call 505.387.8030. To learn more about Crunch franchising opportunities, visit CrunchFranchise.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-announces-its-newest-location-in-las-cruces-new-mexico-300641159.html

