Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in League City, Texas

LEAGUE CITY, Texas, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announced today the opening of a new $2.5 million, 30,000 square-foot, 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in League City, Texas. The expansive new club – located at 196 Gulf Freeway South, in the League City Plaza – will open in fall 2019, and memberships will start at $9.95 per month.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch League City will offer miles of top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio featuring 70+ classes every week, premium tanning beds, spray tanning, HydroMassage® and more.

Crunch League City is owned by Tony Hartl, who has opened Crunch locations in Waco and Killeen, Texas, and plans to bring 21 Crunch gyms to the Austin and Central Texas area over the next five years.

Hartl says he is especially excited to continue his expansion of Crunch locations in Texas because of how they can help revitalize their surrounding areas.

"I came out of retirement after 10 years in order to have the opportunity to changes lives and positively impact communities – and that's exactly what Crunch is doing," said Hartl. "It's so exciting to see how Crunch gyms strengthen personal fitness and communities at the same time."

Crunch, known for its innovative group fitness programming, will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members can also utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

