Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Long Beach, California

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the new Crunch location will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor turf, spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio and more.

"We are excited to add our fourth gym to the Long Beach community and provide the growing Downtown area with an innovative fitness experience that will exceed their expectations," said Joe Krizek, Regional Vice President, Harman Fitness. "We know the community is going to embrace the cutting-edge technology, as well as benefit from the low-cost, high-value offering that only Crunch can provide."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HittZONE, an exclusive and proprietary high intensity interval group training program.

Both the HittZONE and The Ride spin room will offer heart rate monitoring technology, and the gym will also offer Fit 3D body scanning to measure body composition and posture analytics.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-franchise-announces-its-newest-location-in-long-beach-california-300667821.html

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

