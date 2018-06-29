Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Metro Orlando's Belle Isle

Crunch Belle Isle is located three miles from the Orlando International Airport and less than one mile from Lake Conway. It is currently offering discounted memberships at CrunchBelleIsle.com. On Saturday, June 30, a One-Day Cyber Sale will enable new members to join for rates starting at $9.95 per month. The first 500 members will receive a free "Founder" t-shirt and other Crunch gear.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Belle Isle will feature $850,000 worth of cardio and strength training equipment, free orientations for every member, one-on-one personal training, a functional training area with turf, spin classes, a 2,800 square-foot dedicated group fitness studio, HydroMassage, tanning beds, a sauna in each locker room, and more.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to share our brand and unique gym experience with the residents of Belle Isle and surrounding communities," said co-owner Vince Julien. "Our goal is to be convenient for all who live or work in the Orlando area. Our first Orlando-area location opened last month in Lake Nona and has been enthusiastically embraced by the community!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer more than 60 group classes per week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box and Yoga Body Sculpt. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, an exclusive and proprietary high-intensity interval group training program or engage the services of a personal trainer.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

