Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Odessa, TX

ODESSA, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise plans to open a $5 million, 35,000 square-foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Odessa, TX in January 2021. The modern, expansive gym will be located at 2008 E 42nd Street in the Crossroads Shopping Center behind Starbucks.

Crunch Odessa makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Starting now, there will be a presale offer of $1 down and 1 month free, plus free crunch swag, and memberships as low as $9.95/month.

Crunch Odessa is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who operate Crunch locations throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Odessa. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.95 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Hibbard.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

For more information, please visit www.crunchodessa.com or call 432-305-4600.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,600,000 members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

