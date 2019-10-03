Crunch Franchise Announces its Newest Location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the February 2020 opening of a $3 million, 31,000-square foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Orlando, Florida. The modern, expansive club will be located at 3222 East Colonial Drive, three miles east of downtown Orlando and near Orlando Fashion Square.

Starting November 1, prospective members can reserve "Founder" membership rates that begin at $9.95 per month at www.CrunchEastColonial.com. The first 500 members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch East Colonial will feature top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, two high intensity interval training areas, a 3,000 square-foot dedicated group fitness studio, HydroMassage beds, 3-D body scanning and more.

Crunch East Colonial is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson. As an ownership team, they have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry and have opened more than 120 gym locations.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to share Crunch's terrific gym experience with everyone who lives, works and plays in Northeast Orlando," said Julien. "We can't wait to show how much value we offer, with access to a $3 million gym and 55 group exercise classes each week and memberships starting at $9.95 month."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 315 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

