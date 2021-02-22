Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Tamarac, Florida

TAMARAC, Fla., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the May 2021 opening of a 38,000 square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Tamarac, Florida. The expansive new club will be located at 4001 West Commercial Blvd, Tamarac, Fl 33319.

Prospective members can visit www.CrunchTamarac.com to reserve memberships at rates that begin at $9.95 per month. Starting in April 2021, the first 500 members can join for $1 and receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more. Additionally, a one-day cyber sale event is set for April 3rd.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Tamarac will offer over 15,000 square-feet of dedicated top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a cycling studio, HIIT classes, Strike Zone, steam and saunas and more.

Crunch Tamarac is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson. As an ownership team, they have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry and have built more than 120 clubs.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to share our brand and unique gym experience with the residents surrounding the Tamarac area," says CR Fitness Holdings LLC. CEO, Vince Julien.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

