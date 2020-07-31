Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of a 29,000 -square foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Toledo, OH. The modern, expansive Crunch Toledo gym is located at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, next to Kroger. This new gym brings life to a long-time vacant space.

Crunch Toledo makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Crunch Toledo is owned and operated by Sarah Page and Jimmy Burgess. Mr. Burgess is a former Detroit Police officer and professional body builder, with a diverse background in business, and has been involved in the fitness industry for his entire life. Sarah is a former Kindergarten teacher with a passion for helping others. They each have a personal connection and love for Ohio.

"We are thrilled to bring Crunch Fitness to Toledo. We hope to encourage, inspire, and support our local community while providing a welcoming atmosphere where people can reach their overall health and wellness goals," says owner Sarah Page. "My husband and I specifically chose the Crunch brand because it's one of the fastest growing fitness gyms in the industry. We were drawn to Crunch's unique take on traditional fitness, fusing fitness and entertainment to make working-out fun! Crunch's philosophy of a 'no judgements, no limits' and open-minded community atmosphere spoke volumes to us. Crunch Fitness not only brings a host of unique amenities and services at an affordable price, but the Crunch brand exudes a positive, fun, and fitness-focused model that we whole-heartedly embrace."

"We are thrilled to be opening a 3 million-dollar, state-of-the-art gym in the city of Toledo. We love everything about Ohio, and Toledo is where we now have our home," says owner Jimmy Burgess. "We've experienced first-hand Toledo's growing trend to become more health-conscious, and at the same time recognize the ever-growing need for quality fitness centers in the market, like Crunch Fitness."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

For more information, please visit www.crunchtoledo.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 350 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

