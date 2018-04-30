Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Tuscaloosa, AL

The new, $3 million dollar, 42,000 square-foot Crunch location will be the largest fitness facility in Tuscaloosa and one of the largest Crunch clubs nationwide. This new mega-gym will be located at 3325 McFarland Blvd E, taking over the space formerly occupied by Gander Mountain. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch will offer members state-of-the-art equipment and amenities including miles of cardio, a wide variety of classes, tons of free weights, multiple group fitness studios, 6,000 square feet of functional training area, and tanning as well as sunless spray options – all under one roof.

Crunch Tuscaloosa owners Brian Hibbard and John Armatas are not new to franchising or the fitness industry. Hibbard, who is also a CPA, is the president and franchisor of a 50-unit chain of businesses in another industry and, prior to developing Crunch locations, Armatas was an executive with the YMCA for nearly 20 years.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Tuscaloosa, which hasn't had the modern fitness facilities it deserves," said Hibbard. "Ultimately our business is about helping people improve their lives while also having fun. The combination of our 'No Judgments' philosophy and memberships as low as $9.95 affords us the opportunity to make quite a splash in the Tuscaloosa community. We really do cater to everyone, and every fitness level, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete, all in a high-energy and fun environment. And with memberships starting at just $9.95 a month, there are options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Members looking for additional guidance or motivation at the gym can utilize the HittZONE, an exclusive and proprietary high intensity interval training program that gives members the opportunity for a great workout in a group format. Additionally, members can choose to work with Crunch personal trainers, who are all nationally certified fitness professionals dedicated to their client's fitness goals.

Look for presale to begin in early June, with the first 500 sign-ups getting all kinds of special deals and offers. To learn more about Crunch Tuscaloosa, visit www.crunchtuscaloosa.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves more than 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

