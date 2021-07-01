Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Auburn, Alabama

AUBURN, Ala., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announced the November 2021 opening of Crunch Auburn, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Alabama's fastest-growing metropolitan area. The new location will be located at 1716 Opelika Road, in a renovated space that combines the old Office Depot and Pier One in the Market Square Shopping Center.

Starting this fall, prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/auburn or call (334)-787-9400 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Auburn will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more. Crunch Auburn is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who own 17 additional Crunch locations nationwide for Fitness Ventures.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Auburn. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Hibbard. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

