Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch South Austin, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot, open 24/7, two-story fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch South Austin is the first of six locations to open in the Austin community and is located in a newly renovated space at 4625 W William Cannon, previously occupied by 24 Hour Fitness.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch South Austin will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing classes, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced personal trainers.

Crunch South Austin is owned by The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch system with numerous locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. "We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to Austin, Texas and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Austin residents."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchsouthaustin.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, gym bags, water bottles, a free one-hour personal training session, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch Fitness will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 430 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

