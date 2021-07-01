Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announced the November 2021 opening of Crunch Fort Collins, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility in the heart of Colorado. Crunch Fort Collins is owned by seasoned fitness veterans Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who own 18 additional Crunch locations nationwide for Fitness Ventures. The new Crunch will be located at 2211 S College Ave, in a renovated space formerly occupied by Miramont Fitness, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art fitness equipment.

Starting this fall, prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/fort-collins or call (970)-795-0300 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $10.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate of $1 down and 1 month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Fort Collins will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a cycling studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Fort Collins. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Hibbard. "We can't wait to help as many people as possible reach their fitness goals and ultimately change their lives for the better."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.



