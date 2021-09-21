Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Hiram, Georgia

HIRAM, Ga., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming summer 2022 opening of Crunch Hiram, a $3 million, 23,500-square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art fitness equipment in northern Georgia. Crunch Hiram will be located at 4484 Jimmy Lee Smith Pkwy, occupying the space of the former OfficeMax at the Paulding Exchange shopping center.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/hiram now to reserve their Founder rate, beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Hiram will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a group fitness studio, a hot yoga studio, a cycling studio, saunas, HydroMassage® beds, spacious locker rooms, and more.

Crunch Hiram is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have built more than 120 Crunch clubs. The Crunch team currently owns and operates 34 locations in Florida and Atlanta with 16 more in development.

"We are excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Hiram," says co-owner Vince Julien. "We can't wait to show the community how we combine our "no judgments" mentality with amazing classes, top notch equipment, and personal training, all at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.8 million members with 400 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

