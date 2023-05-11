Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise announced the opening of Crunch Regency Park, a $4 million, 28,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Regency Park is located in a newly renovated space at 9400 Atlantic Blvd.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Regency Park offers top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and boxingstudios, a personal training studio, 3D-body scanners, saunas, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds, Infrared wellness pods, Kids Crunch, and more.

Crunch Regency Park is owned by fitness industry veterans Chad Smith and his partner Craig Pepin-Donat. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Regency Park," said owner Chad Smith. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in our high-energy environment and affordable memberships and we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can now tour or visit CrunchRegencyPark.com to enroll for just $1 and discounted rates beginning at only $9.99 per month. New members will receive the first month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

