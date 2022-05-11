Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Madison, WI

MADISON, Wis., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming October 2022 opening of Crunch Madison, a spacious 50,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. Crunch Madison is located at 7401 Mineral Point Road.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/madison or call 608-535-4300 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members will receive pre-opening rates with only $1 enrollment, in addition to a Crunch swag bag, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Madison will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, a functional training area with indoor turf, group fitness and cycling studios, a personal training studio, HydroMassage® chairs, tanning beds and sunless spray options, Kids Crunch, and more.

Crunch Madison is owned by fitness industry veteran and enthusiast Brian Hibbard, Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures, LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Madison, Wisconsin," said owner Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.9 million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 34 states and the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch