Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming winter 2021 opening of Crunch Murfreesboro, a $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities nestled in the community. Crunch Murfreesboro will be located at 1266 NW Broad Street, next door to Big Lots in the Broad Street Center.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/murfreesboro or call 629-335-5100 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Murfreesboro will offer top-quality cardio equipment and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Crunch Murfreesboro is owned by seasoned fitness veterans Brian Hibbard and John Armatas. This will be their 19th location nationwide and their second in Tennessee.

"Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete, and we are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Murfreesboro," said co-owner Brian Hibbard. "With a high energy, fun environment and affordable memberships, we hope to have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

