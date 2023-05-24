Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming May 26, 2023 opening of Crunch Priest Lake, a 34,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment. Crunch Priest Lake is located in a newly renovated space on the corner of Priest Lake Plaza at 2615 Murfreesboro Pike.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Priest Lake will offer top-quality cardio, a full-service Tanning Salon and HydroMassage® beds located in the Relax and Recover area, Child Care with Kids Cinema, Indoor Cycling, miles of cardio and one of the largest selections of strength equipment in Nashville. Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including 70 proprietary classes that can only be found at Crunch. Class examples include BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch Priest Lake is owned by Fitness Gurus LLC and it will be their first location in Nashville. "We could not be more excited to bring Crunch to Nashville," said Managing Partner Frank Lauch. "The people of Priest Lake have made us feel extremely welcome. We cannot wait for our doors to open so that we can show how appreciative we are to be a part of this amazing community."

Crunch Priest Lake will host a VIP pre-opening party Thursday, May 25 from 4pm – 9pm featuring local vendors and an early preview of the club before its official opening Friday, May 26. Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchpriestlake.com or call 615.686.2486 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with $1 enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

