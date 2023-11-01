Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the upcoming opening of Crunch Quail Springs, an $8 million, 50,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Quail Springs is located in a newly renovated space at 12508 N May Ave., previously occupied by Homeland.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional HITTZone™ training area with indoor turf, Ride spin classes, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing classes, Hot Yoga Classes, Kid's Crunch babysitting services, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, personal training, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced personal trainers.

Crunch Quail Springs is owned by The Undefeated Tribe, one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates numerous locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. "We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to Oklahoma City, in the Quail Springs community, and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Crunch Franchisee Tony Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Quail Springs residents."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchquailsprings.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month. The first 500 Members to join the new gym can sign up for $1 enrollment and one month free, and in addition receive a free t-shirt, gym bag, water bottle, a free one-hour personal training session, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch Fitness will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 445 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

