Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Olathe, KS

OLATHE, Kan., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of Crunch Olathe, a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in Olathe, Kansas. Crunch Olathe will be located at the former Goodwill inside the Rose Bud Plaza at 16630 West 135th Street, creating a new offering for Olathe residents.

Crunch Olathe makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride cycling studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® beds, and more. This will be the 55th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures, the fourth location in Kansas, and the second location in Kansas City for the franchise.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. A son of a family fitness enthusiast, and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Olathe, Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures LLC. "Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.99 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!"

Prospective members can visit www.cruncholathe.com to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness