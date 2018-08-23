Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Riverview, Florida

RIVERVIEW, Fla., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of a 22,000-square-foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Riverview, Florida. The modern, expansive club – located at 10615 Big Bend Road – is expected to open in January 2019.

On Monday, October 1, a one-day "Cyber Sale" will enable new members to join Crunch Riverview for rates starting at $9.95 per month. The first 500 members will receive a free "Founder" t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and other giveaways.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Riverview will feature a 2700-square-foot group fitness studio, small group and one-on-one personal training, a functional turf strength training area, tanning and HydroMassage® beds, a sauna in each locker room, and more.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members can also utilize its exclusive high intensity interval training program, the HIITZone.

Crunch Riverview is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, Jeff Dotson, and Kevin La Ferriere. As an ownership team, they have a combined 100+ years of industry experience and have opened more than 120 gym locations. The group currently operates fifteen Crunch clubs throughout Atlanta and Tampa, with three additional clubs opening in September.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to share our brand and unique gym experience with residents of Riverview and surrounding communities," said Julien. "Our goal is to be convenient to all residents living and working in the Tampa Bay Metro area."

Prospective members can reserve their discounted membership rate online at CrunchRiverview.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

