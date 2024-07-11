Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in St. Cloud, MN

ST. CLOUD, Minn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced that it will be opening its newest franchise, Crunch St. Cloud, a 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility in St. Cloud, Minnesota in Fall 2024. Led by Crunch Fitness franchisee, Fitness Ventures LLC, Crunch St. Cloud will be located at Crossroads Center Mall next to DSW and Ulta at 4101 West Division Street, creating a new offering for St. Cloud residents.

Crunch St. Cloud makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride cycling studio, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, and more. Fitness Ventures currently has 47 locations open with plans to open eight more locations in 2024. St. Cloud will be the franchise's first location in Minnesota.

Brian Hibbard currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer for Fitness Ventures LLC, which owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Son of a family fitness enthusiast and a fitness enthusiast himself, Mr. Hibbard has found a unique opportunity to develop the Crunch Fitness brand through his passion for the industry.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to St. Cloud," said Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Prospective members can visit www.crunchstcloud.com to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness