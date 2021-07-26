Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Stuart, Florida

STUART, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming spring 2022 opening of Crunch Stuart, a 38,060-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in southeast Florida. Crunch Stuart will be located at 2508 SE Federal Hwy, in a renovated space that was formerly the Stein Mart department store in the Regency Square Shopping Center.

Prospective members can visit www.crunchstuart.com now to reserve their Founder rate. Founder rates begin at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Stuart will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, hot yoga, boxing and cycling studios, saunas, spacious locker rooms, a wellness spa with hydrotherapy and tanning capsules, and more. Crunch Stuart is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who together have opened 32 Crunch clubs and have 16 more currently in development.

"We are extremely excited to share the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents of Stuart," says Co-Owner Vince Julien. "With our "no judgments" mentality, amazing offerings and memberships starting as low as $9.99 a month, we can't wait to bring a new energy to the community."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

