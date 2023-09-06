Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Sunrise, Florida

News provided by

Crunch

06 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

SUNRISE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Sunrise, a $5 million, 60,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Sunrise is located in a newly renovated space at 9919 West Oakland Park Blvd., previously occupied by 24-Hour Fitness.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Sunrise will offer top-quality strength training equipment, hundreds of pieces of premier cardio equipment, group fitness studio, the HIITZone, a cycling studio, hot yoga, boxing studio, dry saunas, HydroMassage® Tanning, spacious locker rooms, and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced personal trainers.

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team currently operates 53 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas. Crunch Sunrise will be the eighth location to open in South Florida.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Sunrise," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing classes and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Saturday September 9th, prospective members can visit www.CrunchSunrise.com for a one day, online only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and ability to save $120 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 430 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

