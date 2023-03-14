Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming summer opening of Crunch Chimney Hill, a $5 million, 52,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Chimney Hill is located in a newly renovated space at 3601 Holland Road, previously occupied by Farm Fresh.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Chimney Hill will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing studio, a full-service tanning salon, HydroMassage® beds, HIITZone™ and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced personal trainers.

Crunch Chimney Hill is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, one of the fastest growing franchisees in the Crunch system with numerous locations throughout the U.S. Crunch Chimney Hill will be the 38th location nationwide for Fitness Ventures, LLC. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Chimney Hill," said CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including 70 proprietary classes that can only be found at Crunch. Class examples include BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit www.crunchchimneyhill.com or call 757.347.0799 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch