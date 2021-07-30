Crunch Franchise Announces Second Location in St. Petersburg, Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming December 2022 opening of Crunch Tyrone, a 25,000-square-foot fitness facility, with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities nestled in the St. Petersburg community. The new Crunch will be located in the Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center at 1050 58th Street North, near the Big Lots.

Prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/tyrone now to reserve their Founder rate. Founder rates begin at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees. The first 500 founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Tyrone will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, spacious locker rooms, a group fitness studio, a hot yoga studio, a cycling studio, and a wellness spa with hydrotherapy, tanning capsules, and more.

Crunch Tyrone is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry. This is the second Crunch facility they are opening in St. Petersburg.

"We are extremely excited to share the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest St. Petersburg location," says co-owner Vince Julien. "We hope our "no judgments" mentality and memberships starting as low as $9.99 a month will bring a new energy to the community."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.7 million members with over 380 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

