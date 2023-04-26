Crunch Franchise Announces the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Its Newest Location in Buford, Georgia

BUFORD, Ga., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchisee, CR Fitness Holdings, a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, today announced the Grand Opening of Crunch Buford, a $5 million, 25,000-square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art fitness equipment in Gwinnett County. Crunch Buford will be located in the Gateway Shopping Center at 3740 Buford Drive.

A Special Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Saturday April 29th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at noon. The celebration party is open to members and non-members alike and will feature a special "$1 to join and first month free" offer to prospective members. There will also be local vendors, food, fun and more!

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Buford will offer top-quality strength training equipment, hundreds of pieces of premier cardio equipment, Dual Cooling/Heating Group Fitness Studio, the HIITZone™, a Cycling Studio, Training Hub, Dry Saunas, HydroMassage® Tanning, spacious locker rooms, and more.

CR Fitness Holdings LLC. is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 100 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team currently operates 47 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas.

"We are extremely excited to share the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Buford," says CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "We can't wait to show you how we combine top notch equipment, amazing classes and personal training at an unbeatable value."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and offers a wide range of activities across gyms, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates, and the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program. This is in addition to free weights, machines, cutting-edge equipment, and expert instructors and trainers.

About CR Fitness

CR Fitness is a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas and is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch