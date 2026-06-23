Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Georgetown, Texas

Crunch Georgetown will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

GEORGETOWN, Texas, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Georgetown in Georgetown, Texas. The $11 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this winter, with presale starting this fall. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Georgetown will be located at 205 Jesse Cocke Drive, creating a new fitness offering for residents of the nearby Austin area.

Crunch Georgetown will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Georgetown will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX®

Relax & Recover® services including HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy

Tanning

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Once open, this will be The Undefeated Tribe's tenth location in the Austin Metropolitan area. Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. Its locations span from Texas to Oklahoma, New Mexico, Missouri and Minnesota. The Undefeated Tribe has 60 locations open and in development and is growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. It was selected as the Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system in 2021 and 2023 and was recognized for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to Georgetown and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Tony Hartl, Founder and CEO of The Undefeated Tribe. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Georgetown residents."

Crunch Georgetown will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free plus get a free one hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. You can enter to win a free year long all access membership and lock in your Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch Georgetown will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch Georgetown is on the search for Managers, Group Fitness Instructors, Personal Trainers, Customer Service Representatives, Facility Technicians and Babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at epiccrunchjobs.com.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About The Undefeated Tribe:

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest-growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico, and Minnesota, with 60 locations open and in development, growing its footprint to exceed 100 locations by 2028. In 2021 and 2023, The Undefeated Tribe was selected as Franchisee of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system, recognized for its excellence in business performance, community service, and brand.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness