Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Kissimmee, Florida

Crunch Kissimmee West will feature the innovative Crunch 3.0 design for an elevated gym-goer experience

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Kissimmee West in Kissimmee, Florida. The $5 million, 37,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors this winter, with pre-sale already underway. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, Crunch Kissimmee West will be located at 4801 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Suite A, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Kissimmee.

Crunch Kissimmee West will feature the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Kissimmee West will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio with Crunch's world-famous group fitness classes

Hot Yoga Studio

Abs & Glutes Room

Ride Cycle Studio and classes

Functional HIITZone ™ training area with indoor turf

training area with indoor turf Stretching Zone/Training Area with indoor turf

Advanced HIIT classes

TRX ®

Relax & Recover ® services including HydroMassage ® beds, Frost Lockers, Infrared Sauna, CryoLounge, and Human Massage Touch Chairs

services including HydroMassage beds, Frost Lockers, Infrared Sauna, CryoLounge, and Human Massage Touch Chairs Tanning

Full-service locker rooms with showers and a dry sauna

At the expected time of opening of this club, CR Fitness Holdings, LLC a division of CR Fitness Holdings, is projected to be operating 64 Crunch clubs in the state of Florida. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchisee that currently serves over one million members. Backed by major investment firms North Castle Partners and Sixth Street, CR Fitness is on track to operate 110 locations nationwide this year. Its expansion across the U.S. reflects Crunch's commitment to providing accessible fitness experiences that combine high-quality equipment, a fun atmosphere, and exceptional value.

"Opening Crunch Kissimmee West will be a proud moment in our continued growth across our home state of Florida," said Tony Scrimale, CEO of CR Fitness Holdings. "We're bringing an additional high-energy, premium fitness experience with top-tier amenities to the community of Kissimmee."

Prospective members can visit www.CrunchKissimmeeWest.com to reserve future memberships at discounted rates starting at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and additional savings on select membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, exclusive discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

This new club opening will bring over 70 career opportunities to Kissimmee – across Personal Training, Group Fitness, Sales, Operations, and more! Interested applicants can learn more on www.CrunchKissimmeeWest.com.

Crunch was ranked #2 in the fitness category and #20 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, up from #32 last year in the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The brand has appeared on the list for 13 consecutive years and was inducted into the 2026 Hall of Fame and Consecutive Ranking Club. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. It continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC:

CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of CR Fitness Holdings, currently operates 62 Crunch gyms in the state of Florida and is on track to operate nearly 65 total by the end of 2026. Its parent company, CR Fitness Holdings, is a leading Crunch Fitness franchise group that currently serves over one million members across 96 Crunch Fitness locations.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves 3.5 million members with over 550 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch Fitness