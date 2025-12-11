Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Crunch 3.0 Gym to Madera, California

MADERA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness is announcing the upcoming opening of Crunch Madera in Madera, California. The $5 million, 40,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Spring 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fitness Ventures, LLC, Crunch Madera will be located at 1143 Country Club Drive in the former Big Lots building, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Madera.

Crunch Madera will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, combining modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience.

Members will be welcomed through a redesigned front desk, reception, and lobby area, setting the tone for a fresh approach. The layout includes expanded strength and functional training areas, a HIITZone™ with TRX® and indoor turf, Olympic lifting platforms, group fitness studios, Ride cycling classes, and top-quality cardio and strength equipment. Personal training and the signature power half-hour circuit are also available.

To complement workouts, Crunch Madera will offer Relax & Recover® amenities such as HydroMassage® beds, tanning, saunas, full-service locker rooms with showers, and Kids Crunch babysitting, all in a welcoming and affordable environment that makes serious fitness fun.

Fitness Ventures, LLC owns and operates Crunch Fitness locations across the U.S. Crunch Madera will be Fitness Ventures' sixth location in California and 85th nationwide, and the franchisee is on track to open more locations this year, with plans to launch at least 20 more in 2026.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Madera. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete," said Brian Hibbard, CEO of Fitness Ventures, LLC. "With a high-energy, fun environment and memberships starting at $9.99 per month, we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchMadera.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members to lock in their rate will receive $1 down, one month free, a complimentary t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Madera community and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history please apply today at CrunchMadera.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

