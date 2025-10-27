Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facilities to Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced it will be bringing three new Crunch locations to the Greater Las Vegas area in East Henderson, Rainbow, and Green Valley. The $6 million, 42,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facilities will open their doors during the Winter 2025-2026 season. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee Fit Fusion LLC, Crunch East Henderson will be located at 390 W Lake Mead Parkway, Crunch Rainbow will be located at 120 Rainbow Boulevard, and Crunch Green Valley will be located at 2556 Wigwam Parkway, creating new fitness offerings for residents of the Greater Las Vegas area.

Fusing fitness with entertainment, Crunch East Henderson, Crunch Rainbow, and Crunch Green Valley will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, power half-hour circuit training, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, TRX®, advanced HIIT classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, Kids Crunch babysitting, and full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna.

With these 3 openings, Fit Fusion, LLC will have 13 locations nationwide, with plans to open more in the Las Vegas area in the future. "We are excited to bring these Crunch locations to life in Las Vegas and become an integral part of the fitness and business community here," said Erik Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at Fit Fusion, LLC. "We will be bringing three new Crunch locations to the Greater Las Vegas area in 2025: East Henderson, Rainbow, and Green Valley, and even more in 2026!"

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Prospective members can visit CrunchEastHenderson.com, CrunchRainbow.com, and CrunchGreenValley.com for more information about memberships and to sign up. The first 500 founding members for each location will only pay $1 down, plus get their first month free, along with a complimentary limited-edition t-shirt and Crunch swag. The new locations will also be holding contests every week, both in-person and online, until opening day to give away one-year memberships.

Crunch is also expanding its team within the Greater Las Vegas area and is looking for general managers, MSR's, group fitness instructors, and personal trainers who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out but also the best place to work. Interested applicants can apply today at Epic Crunch Jobs.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves three million members with over 500 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Spain, and India. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

