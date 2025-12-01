Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Dickinson, Texas

DICKINSON, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Dickinson in Dickinson, Texas. The $10 million, 56,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in Summer 2026. Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Dickinson will be located at 3410 Gulf Freeway in Dickinson Village, at the corner of Gulf Freeway and 517, next to QMart and Taco Bell, creating a new fitness offering for residents of Dickinson.

Crunch Dickinson will debut the new Crunch 3.0 design, which blends modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to deliver an upgraded fitness experience. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise more fun, Crunch Dickinson will offer:

Expanded strength and functional training areas

Top-quality cardio and strength training equipment

Power half-hour circuit training

Personal training

Olympic lifting platforms

Group Fitness studio

Hot Yoga Studio

TRX®

Advanced HIIT classes

Boxing classes

Ride cycling classes

Functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf

Relax and Recovery - tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy

Kids Crunch babysitting

Full-Service locker rooms with showers and a sauna

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system and was selected as Crunch's Franchise of the Year for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently has 41 gyms, with plans to open 20 additional locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Minnesota, New Mexico, and Missouri in 2026. With this expansion, The Undefeated Tribe will have 100 clubs open by 2028.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness brand to the Dickinson community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Dickinson residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category for the second year in a row and #32 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch was also recognized on the annual Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies. The brand continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Crunch Dickinson will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their first month free, along with a complimentary one hour personal training session, gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt. Prospective members can enter to win a one year all access membership and lock in the Founding 500 rate at info.crunch.com/rate-reservations .

Crunch Dickinson will be inviting over 100 individuals to join the team to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation and recovery. Crunch Dickinson is on the search for managers, group fitness instructors, personal trainers, customer service representatives, facility technicians and babysitters to join a team that believes in being the best place to work and workout. If you are interested in working hard, having fun, and making history, please apply today at Epic Crunch Jobs .

