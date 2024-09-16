Crunch Franchise Brings State-of-the-Art Fitness Facility to Port Arthur, TX

PORT ARTHUR, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of Crunch Port Arthur in Port Arthur, Texas. The $6 million, 42,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility will open its doors in winter 2025 Operated by Crunch Fitness franchisee The Undefeated Tribe, Crunch Port Arthur will be located in the Central Mall next to Target in the former Stage at 3100 FM 365, creating a new fitness offering in Port Arthur.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Port Arthur will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, personal training, a dedicated group fitness studio, Olympic lifting platforms, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONE™ training area with indoor turf, TRX®, tanning, HydroMassage® beds, red light therapy, a stretching zone, sauna and Kids Crunch babysitting.

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. It was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement. The Undefeated Tribe currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma and is planning to open 15 new gyms across Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma in 2025.

"We are so excited to bring the Crunch Fitness Brand to the Port Arthur community and offer outstanding and affordable fitness," said Hartl. "With world-class-equipment and amenities, round-the-clock hours and memberships that start at $9.99 per month, we can't wait to open our doors to Port Arthur residents."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

Crunch Port Arthur will be offering an exclusive limited time promotion for their founding members. The first 500 members will join for only $1 and get their 1st month free plus get a free 1-hour personal training session and a free gym bag, water bottle and t-shirt.

Prospective members can enter to win a free 1-year all access membership and lock in their Founding 500 rate at https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Port Arthur and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work. For more information, please visit epiccrunchjobs.com.

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

