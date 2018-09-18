Crunch Franchise Chooses Styku As Preferred Vendor

Crunch piloted Styku in several locations across North America and found promising results. "Our test clubs showed a double digit increase in Personal Training revenue during the test period and we also had a nice increase in the average dues per member by bundling a free monthly body scan with our results based membership. That enabled us to see benefits on two revenue fronts during the test period. More important is the positive feedback we received from members and staff about the enhanced member experience which has longer term benefits with both membership and Personal Training retention. We're confident that if executed correctly, and the right staff is in place, a franchisee can expect to have its Styku 3D body scanner pay for itself within the first 90 to 180 days. We're excited to have Styku as a preferred vendor and look forward to continuing to explore more ways to impact the member experience together," said Hannah Karass, Director of Personal Training.

Crunch franchise owners will enjoy special pricing as part of this Preferred Vendor relationship.

Styku™ is the global leader in 3D body scanning for the fitness, health, and wellness markets with over 500,000 people scanned globally. Every 30 seconds, Styku assists in performing an assessment for a member as a result of 1000+ active installations in more than three dozen countries. Styku's intuitive, multi-platform software gives professionals the ability to perform a full body scan, view 3D models, extract body circumferences, predict body composition, estimate health risks, rack changes in body shape, set fitness goals, and much more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 24 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

