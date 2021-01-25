Crunch Franchise Expands in Southern Florida

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness Franchise announced today an expansion beginning in the Spring in the South Florida region including locations in Cutler Bay, Greenacres and Palm Beach Gardens.

These new locations are owned by veteran fitness industry operators Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale and Jeff Dotson, who currently own and operate 28 Crunch locations in Florida and Atlanta. These four owners combined have built more than 120 clubs and have more than 100 years experience combined in the fitness industry. They currently have six locations in Orlando and 15 more in development in the Southeast region of Florida. NorthCastle partners recently provided equity capital to help drive future growth with more than 100 Clubs expected to be open and operating within five years.

"Our rapid expansion in Florida has been very exciting as these new locations represent a unique opportunity to provide our existing and new members with the high quality, affordable fitness experience Crunch is known for," says CR Fitness Holdings LLC. CEO, Vince Julien. "We look forward to sharing the Crunch experience in these new communities as we continue to move into new markets and further accelerate our growth."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

To celebrate the opening of these new clubs there will be a one day ONLINE ONLY Cyber sale with rates starting at $9.95 month, $0 enrollment, first month free, free swag, free "Founder Tee Shirt" and discounts on Small Group and Personal Training to the first 500 Founder members.

For more information on the online sale dates and membership rates, please visit www.crunchcutlerbay.com, www.crunchgreenacres.com and www.crunchpalmbeachgardens.com .

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all kinds of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Crunch is renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,600,000 members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 32 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

