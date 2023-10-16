Crunch Franchisee AD Fitness Elevates Two Tenured Employees

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AD Fitness, which has operated Crunch gyms in New York City since 2013, has promoted two long-time employees, Raymond Gonzalez and Capryse Del Moral.

"I am so thrilled to announce the promotion of Raymond to Chief Operating Officer, and Capryse to Director of Operations," says Assaf Gal, CEO of AD Fitness. "Both Raymond and Capryse joined our team at our very first location over nine years ago, and they have grown with us every step of the journey."

After completing his service in the U.S. Navy, Gonzalez joined Crunch Norwood as a Member Services Representative. He was later promoted to General Manager and Regional Manager of the then three AD Fitness Crunch locations. At the 2022 Crunch Convention, he was honored as "Franchise Executive of the Year." AD Fitness grew to six locations last month, prompting Gonzalez' promotion to COO.

"Raymond has led by example every step of the way," said Gal. "Our growth and success is a direct reflection of his consistent dedication to our team and members.

Del Moral began her Crunch career as a Member Service Representative, working her way up as a Front Desk Manager, and most recently General Manager. During her tenure, she has trained and supervised employees at all three original AD Fitness Crunch locations. Following AD Fitness' recent growth, Del Moral will now support team members at all six locations.

"Capryse knows and lives our Core Values and Our Way as well as anyone, and has extensive experience providing a welcoming and inclusive space where our communities can feel the 'funergy' on a daily basis," said Gal.

Crunch is a New York-start-up success story, so the company's roots are here and growing. It is the home of the CrunchONE Kickoff, which offers guests and members a roadmap to success on their fitness journeys. Kickoffs include an in-depth review of fitness goals with a certified coach, and a printed report of everything discussed.

Also available are Crunch's innovative classes, including dance, yoga, pilates, and more including the HIITZone - a Crunch exclusive that features heart-pumping, team-based workouts on state-of-the-art training grounds. To find out more about Crunch, visit www.crunch.com .

SOURCE AD Fitness