Crunch Franchisee CR Fitness Holdings Announces Newest Location in Palm Harbor, Florida

PALM HARBOR, Fla., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CR Fitness Holdings LLC., the fastest-growing and leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness, announced the upcoming opening of Crunch Palm Harbor, a $5 million, 55,000 square-foot state-of-the-art fitness facility. Projected to open in late Summer 2025, this Mega Crunch is located in the former Esporta location at 35104 US Hwy 19 N in Palm Harbor.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious fitness fun, Crunch Palm Harbor will be among the first facilities with the brand new 3.0 design. It will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, a functional HIITZone™ training area with indoor turf, Hot Yoga, Ride cycling classes, HydroMassage® beds, tanning, full-service locker rooms with showers and a sauna, and more.

Prospective members can visit http://www.crunchpalmharbor.com to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500 founding members will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

CEO Tony Scrimale has found a unique opportunity to help develop the Crunch brand through his passion for the industry. "We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Palm Harbor," says Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness Holdings LLC. currently has 74 locations across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with plans to expand into Arizona. The franchisee has plans to reach 100 clubs by 2026.

Crunch Palm Harbor will be the 23rd location to open in the Tampa Bay area and represents a key market expansion for CR Fitness Holdings. The launch will bring high-quality fitness facilities to the residents of Palm Harbor but also create valuable employment opportunities within the local community. Those interested in joining the team can view current openings at https://crnch.co/jobs.

About CR Fitness Holdings, LLC.

CR Fitness Holdings, LLC. is the leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company rapidly expanded its club footprint throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee. A veteran management team leads it with over one hundred fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level. It is well-positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 2.5 million members with over 450 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

