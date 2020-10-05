Crunch Franchising Named One Of The 2020 Top Growth Franchises By Entrepreneur Magazine

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, the health club brand known for making serious fitness fun through innovative programming and an inclusive atmosphere, was named one of the top-ranking growth franchises by Entrepreneur magazine.

The Entrepreneur magazine survey ranks the top 150 franchises with the most consistent growth over the last three years. The list was compiled by looking at each company's U.S. and Canadian franchise numbers over a three-year period (from July 2016 to July 2019; given the rapid changes, COVID-19 impacts weren't considered). To qualify, companies had to have positive growth of at least five units each year.

Crunch Franchise, for the eighth consecutive year, was also included in Entrepreneurs Franchise 500® ranking. More than 1,100 companies apply for this ranking, and those that rise to the top reveal the latest trends and the companies that continue to evolve to keep going strong year after year.

Crunch is one of the most innovative and exciting brands in the fitness space. The Crunch Fitness franchise concept is the most progressive and competitive fitness model in the industry, one created by a seasoned management team that helped build the industry from the ground up, giving franchisees a competitive advantage. While the fitness landscape continues to be one of the most competitive sectors, Crunch remains one of the top-ranked full-size gym brands. With group fitness and HIIT training as a standard systemwide offering, Crunch also offers state-of-the art cardio equipment, expansive free weight areas with multiple Olympic training platforms, Squat and Smith racks, Relax & Recover services, and more.

"We are thrilled to be honored on this list as one of the top and fastest-growing franchise businesses by Entrepreneur magazine," says Ben Midgley, CEO of Crunch Franchise. "We want to sincerely thank our great network of franchise owners for the hard work they put in each day to help make Crunch such a successful brand."

For more information on Crunch Franchising and other Crunch locations across the country, go to https://www.crunch.com/franchise.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all kinds of goals, exercising all different ways, working out at the same place together. The brand is known for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for a wildly diverse member base. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 370 gyms worldwide in 33 states, including Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch