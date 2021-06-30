Crunch Gym Announces Supercharge Your Summer Sweepstakes

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch, the national gym chain known for making serious fitness fun through innovative programming and an inclusive atmosphere, announces the "Crunch Supercharge Your Summer" sweepstakes. The sweepstakes will run during July, and in August, one lucky person will win a brand-new Tesla Model 3. Additional prizes awarded will be two 4K UHD TVs and five Apple Watches.

Timed perfectly for end-of-summer adventures, this sweepstakes is open to U.S., D.C., and Puerto Rico residents over 18 years old, including current Crunch members and non-members. Both members and non-members enter to win by completing the official sweepstakes online form. Once entered, non-members can earn two additional entries by redeeming a free trial workout at a Crunch gym and by becoming a Crunch member. Current members can also receive two extra entries after entering the sweepstakes: checking in to the gym at least once during July and purchasing a personal training package. There are three entries maximum per entrant.

"At Crunch, we pride ourselves in coming up with innovative ways to keep our members entertained and inspired to come to the gym," said Chad Waetzig, EVP of Marketing and Branding. "We thought it would be fun for one lucky winner to take home one of the most innovative, exciting to drive, and energy-efficient cars ever created while encouraging future and current members to stay active and engaged at the gym."

Members and non-members can read the Official Rules and enter the sweepstakes from July 1st until July 31st by going to www.superchargeyoursummer.com and filling out the official sweepstakes online form. The selection of the winner will be through a random selection process.

About Crunch Fitness

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 385 gyms worldwide in 33 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, Costa Rica, and Australia. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

