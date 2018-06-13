Crunch Time Apple Growers Closes the Sales Season with a Satisfying Crunch for Both Managed Varieties

Rena Montedoro, Director of Marketing for Crunch Time Apple Growers (CTAG) says despite "a very crowded season in the apple category" CTAG realized a positive increase in sales. RubyFrost and SnapDragon saw success in large retailers like Trader Joe's, Acme, Hannaford, Sprouts and Costco as well as premier New York chains like Price Chopper and Wegmans. CTAG also expanded distribution adding several new retailers in key markets including HEB in Texas and Roundy's in Wisconsin. Montedoro says promotions, a superior group of shippers and top retailers who have embraced and supported the varieties have all contributed to a successful year.

"We are very fortunate to work with an amazing group of shippers and packers who have positioned these apples with important large retailers as well as boutique and independent markets who reach our niche consumer." Montedoro said. CTAG sells their varieties through six New York shippers; Apple Acres, Fowler Farms, Hudson River Fruit Distributors, New York Apple Sales, Niagara Fresh, and United Apple Sales. The varieties are also sold by Hess Brother's Fruit out of Pennsylvania and CTAG recently added Belle Harvest located in Michigan to their group of shippers.

Montedoro says that adding consumer-focused marketing which included online promotions and in-store sampling programs along with contests and live events to a traditional mix of trade advertising grew market share. "We increased our direct consumer marketing by 75% in 2017 over years prior," Montedoro said. The efforts paid off with social media engagement increasing from just 15 average monthly views in 2017 to over 780,000 impressions for the season across mixed channels in 2017-2018. Promotions like SnapDragon's Seek the Snap, Pack a Snap-Win A Schwinn and RubyFrost's Baker's Little Helper resulted in robust online consumer engagement leading to more apples in consumer's fruit crisper drawers across the country.

Most importantly, Montedoro says it's the apples. "All the marketing in the world cannot make up for a bad tasting apple," she says. "When you bite into a Crunch Time Apple you are tasting not just an incredible apple but the love and labor of 145 family farmers. Our apples are not grown on arid corporate farms. They are grown by family farmers – some going back 6 and 7 generations." Montedoro points out that CTAG farmers are dedicated to caring for the land they farm, employing responsible and sustainable farming methods that deliver the highest quality, healthiest apples. "Big corporate farms may bear loads of volume and cheaper apples - but not better tasting fruit," she says, adding, "our consumers can taste the difference. It's in the fracture of that first bite, as well as the color of our apples and the juiciness."

CTAG is anticipating a good crop for the 2018/2019 season. Mark Russell, CTAG's Marketing Chair who has been with the group since the apples first came on the market says he is not surprised they are so popular with apple lovers. "These apples have incredible consumer and retail demand, and we look forward to continuing that momentum next season as our trees are delivering more volume," he said. With over 600,000 mature SnapDragon trees and 400,000 mature RubyFrost trees, CTAG is poised to increase production by 75% in 2018.

SnapDragon® and RubyFrost® apples are patented and trademarked managed apple varieties developed by Dr. Susan Brown of Cornell University. The apples are marketed exclusively by Crunch Time Apple Growers (CTAG). CTAG is a group of 145 apple growers across New York state dedicated to producing the highest quality, most flavorful and innovative apples on the market. RubyFrost made a successful debut in 2014. SnapDragon officially launched in 2015, and is a descendent of the Honeycrisp variety. For more information, please visit CrunchTimeAppleGrowers.com, SnapDragonApple.com and RubyFrostApple.com or contact CTAG's Director of Marketing, Rena Montedoro at rena@crunchtimeapplegrowers.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crunch-time-apple-growers-closes-the-sales-season-with-a-satisfying-crunch-for-both-managed-varieties-300665918.html

SOURCE Crunch Time Apple Growers