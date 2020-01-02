Crunch Time Apples Crunches the Competition in 2019

LOCKPORT, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the most recent Nielson data, Crunch Time Apple Growers' two brands of premium apples continued to build momentum and sales growth in 2019, and they don't appear to be slowing down as they head into 2020. In fact, for the three regions included in Nielson's latest review — Mid-Atlantic, South Atlantic and New England — SnapDragon, one of Crunch Time's two apple varieties, generated the #1 rate of dollar growth from 2018 to 2019.

"These Nielson Ratings aren't a numbers game, they're the standard benchmark by which all sorts of brands are measured. And their latest report shows our apples, especially SnapDragon, are winning the war in-store," says Rena Montedoro, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crunch Time Apple Growers. "Our two brands of premium apples — SnapDragon and RubyFrost — are doing very well, especially when you consider the number of managed variety apples in the marketplace today vs. even just a few years ago." Montedoro continues, "What's more, SnapDragon and RubyFrost both performed very well despite limited distribution, as well as limited years to build consumer preference. It really speaks to how much consumers favor these two fantastic apples."

The Nielson Ratings began as a television viewing measurement tool but has expanded over the years to include market research for multiple consumer categories and brands. Nielson Global Connect has explored what's important to shoppers for more than 90 years, and organizations like Crunch Time continue to rely on their data and insights. With groundbreaking technology, Nielson provides a truly complete picture of the complex and changing marketplace that growers and retailers need in order to innovate and grow their businesses.

"The Nielson Ratings are the standard of measurement of consumer preference and market performance," Montedoro adds. In addition to these Neilson Ratings, overall consumer response to Crunch Time's two managed apple varieties has been nothing short of amazing — from net impressions online and social media engagement to retail-wide sell-outs with product flying off shelves and out of produce bins. "SnapDragon showed growth of 60% last year and RubyFrost showed growth of 45%. That's huge to say the least."

Bite a Crunch Time Apple. Support a Farmer!

When you bite into a Crunch Time apple, you're not just tasting an incredible apple, but the incredible love and labor of 147 family farmers across New York State. Every Crunch Time apple is non-GMO, super crunchy, delightfully juicy, beautifully colored and carefully grown. Plus, when you purchase a Crunch Time apple, you're not only biting into a little history, you're helping to sustain the future of family farming for generations to come. For more information please visit CrunchTimeAppleGrowers.com, SnapDragonApple.com or RubyFrostApple.com.

SOURCE Crunch Time Apple Growers

